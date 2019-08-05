This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as we begin this Bank Holiday Monday morning.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Aug 2019, 9:06 AM
2 hours ago 6,939 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4753204
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #FOOD WASTE: The HSE has said it is committed to reducing food waste in Irish hospitals as research shows up to 49% of food provided to patients is not eaten.

2. #MASS SHOOTINGS: US President Donald Trump has said “hate has no place” in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 people dead, but also blamed mental illness for the attacks.

3. #PRESIDENTIAL DECREE: The Indian government has rushed through a presidential decree to scrap Kashmir’s special status, tightening its grip on a region also claimed by Pakistan in the most significant change in seven decades to affect the Muslim-majority state.

4. #RAPE TRIALS: Long waits for sexual offences and rape trials are having an effect on survivors, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says – and making some people drop out of the legal process.

5. #FOIGHA: A man in his 50s has died following a serious assault outside a pub in Foigha, Co Longford last Thursday.

6. #SANDYCOVE: Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Irish Times journalist Kate Holmquist who is missing from her home in Sandycove. 

7. CONDOMS: Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed free condoms will be distributed across third-level colleges in the final three months of this year.

8. #BREXIT: Just one-in-10 businesses are preparing for a no-deal Brexit despite the fact that many of them see it as a serious threat, IntertradeIreland has warned.

9. #NORA QUOIRIN: The disappearance in Malaysia of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, who is an Irish citizen, is now being treated as an abduction by police, RTÉ reports. 

