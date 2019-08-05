The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOOD WASTE: The HSE has said it is committed to reducing food waste in Irish hospitals as research shows up to 49% of food provided to patients is not eaten.

2. #MASS SHOOTINGS: US President Donald Trump has said “hate has no place” in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 people dead, but also blamed mental illness for the attacks.

3. #PRESIDENTIAL DECREE: The Indian government has rushed through a presidential decree to scrap Kashmir’s special status, tightening its grip on a region also claimed by Pakistan in the most significant change in seven decades to affect the Muslim-majority state.

4. #RAPE TRIALS: Long waits for sexual offences and rape trials are having an effect on survivors, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says – and making some people drop out of the legal process.

5. #FOIGHA: A man in his 50s has died following a serious assault outside a pub in Foigha, Co Longford last Thursday.

6. #SANDYCOVE: Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Irish Times journalist Kate Holmquist who is missing from her home in Sandycove.

7. CONDOMS: Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed free condoms will be distributed across third-level colleges in the final three months of this year.

8. #BREXIT: Just one-in-10 businesses are preparing for a no-deal Brexit despite the fact that many of them see it as a serious threat, IntertradeIreland has warned.

9. #NORA QUOIRIN: The disappearance in Malaysia of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, who is an Irish citizen, is now being treated as an abduction by police, RTÉ reports.