GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as the day gets underway.

1. Cavan Town

A teenager has been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Cavan Town on Friday night.

The incident occurred outside a premises on Main Street in Cavan town Town just before midnight. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

2. Michael O’Sullivan

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles on 6 February, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced.

The 24-year-old was riding Wee Charlie for trainer Gerard O’Leary and was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

3. Ukraine war

Tánaiste Simon Harris said yesterday that there is “only one aggressor” in the war in Ukraine, “and that is Putin”. Harris was speaking at a fractious Munich Security Conference, which sees significant divisions between the EU and the US.

French president Emmanuel Macron will is expected to convene an emergency meeting on EU leaders in Paris, as there are fears the bloc will be excluded from negotiations with Russia to end the war.

4. Arson

Five people, including two children, have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a home in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin. Gardaí are treating the incident as arson.

The fire broke out at a residence on Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot in the early hours of this morning. Gardaí responded to a report of a fire at the property at approximately 4:35am.

5. Austria attack

A 14-year-old boy has died and four other people were injured in a knife attack in southern Austria, police said, adding they have arrested a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker.

Two other men suffered serious injuries, while another two men were lightly injured, Dionisio added.

6. Munich deaths

A two-year-old girl and her mother have died from injuries they suffered in a car-ramming attack in the German city of Munich that left around 40 others injured, local police said.

The attack came on the eve of a high-profile international conference in Munich and amid an election campaign in which immigration and security have been key issues after a spate of similar attacks.

7. Dublin stabbing

Gardaí yesterday launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in an incident in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to an incident in South Anne Street / Duke Lane Upper just after 3am this morning. A man was found there with serious injuries and unresponsive.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

8. Park bins

A ‘turf war’ between Dublin City Council and State bodies is resulting in a lack of bins in public parks in the capital, according to a local councillor.

Speaking to The Journal, Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon described it as a “really frustrating issue”.

He said part of the problem is the tensions “within the council between different departments and different parts of the State controlling parks”.

9. Release of rapist

A woman who was raped at a gaming convention at a Dublin hotel is calling for more communication about release dates of sexual abusers, saying she was blindsided by the news that her attacker would be released next year.

The head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Rachel Morrogh has also called for a public information campaign to be launched to help inform survivors of sexual violence of their options – including whether they want to opt in or out of receiving updates on their attacker’s release date.