The Pope is back

1. Pope Francis will make a brief appearance today after he is released from hospital this morning.

Strikes on Gaza

2. The Israeli military has urged residents of the southern Gaza city of Rafah to evacuate as forces launched an offensive against militants in the area.

Defence and Security

3. A senior Irish military officer who will be part of the Irish team leading the EU Military Committee says that Europe has realised the importance of security.

Missing Person

4. The search has resumed this morning for a man in Kerry whose family is concerned for his wellbeing.

The Troubles

5. Moves by the UK government to challenge a ruling that British soldiers were not justified in killing four IRA members in a 1992 ambush are “disgraceful”, according to Sinn Féin.

Butter

6. The cost of butter has been rising significantly in supermarkets. Here’s a handy explainer on why that is.

Hurling

7. Cork booked their place in the final of Divison 1A of the Allianz NHL last night after they had four goals to spare over Galway in front of 20,010 souls in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaomh.

Michael Shine

8. TDs have echoed calls for a public inquiry into the state’s handling of abuses carried out by disgraced doctor Micheal Shine, ahead of a meeting between survivors and the Health Minister.

Courts

9. A plasterer off his medication was “unhinged” – attacking a store manager and brandishing a hammer – during a series of violent shop raids in Dublin, a court heard.