Friday 11 October, 2019
The Explainer: What is this carbon tax you have to pay - and how does it work?

We take a look at the charge

By Aoife Barry Friday 11 Oct 2019, 6:30 PM
45 minutes ago 1,916 Views 8 Comments
THE BUDGET 2020 announcement earlier this week didn’t set the world on fire – but it did contain an element that’s aimed at making sure the world doesn’t burn in climate change hell.

That was an increase in the rate of carbon tax, by €6 a tonne (bringing the carbon tax rate up to €26 per tonne). The tax hike came into effect at midnight on Tuesday, meaning that petrol and diesel prices have now risen across the country.

Meanwhile the rise in the tax for home-heating fuels will kick in from May 2020. Finance Minister Patrick Donohoe said the increase in the carbon tax will raise €90 million in 2020.

But what does the carbon tax do, and how much will you end up paying? That’s what we look at in this week’s The Explainer podcast.

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is reporter Gráinne Ní hAodha and Muireann Lynch, Research Officer at the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Christina Finn. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie



