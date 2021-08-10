#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 August 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 4:55 PM
Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 4:55 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5519723
The Five Lamps lit in Green, white and orange for the arrival of Kellie Harrington.
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLD: Olympic champion Kellie Harrington is back in Dublin and en route home to Portland Row for a hero’s welcome. 

2. #MERRIONGATE: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he “absolutely accepts” the explanations from his party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with regard to the controversial event in the Merrion Hotel.

3. #CLIMATE: The Government “remains committed” to increasing carbon tax to €100 per tonne, with climate change set to be “central” to discussions around the upcoming budget..

4. #VACCINE: The number of community pharmacies administering the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will double this week to over 700 nationwide, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has confirmed.  

5. #GERMANY: A German man suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.

