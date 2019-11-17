Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Santa Claus arrived at Arnotts on Henry Street in Dublin today. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A man died after a car slipped off a pier on Arranmore Island in Donegal. Another man survived the accident, which occurred at around 5.10am this morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been killed after he was struck by a car in the early hours of this morning in Limerick.

Expect cold temperatures tonight, with a Status Yellow weather warning due to take effect at 9pm this evening.

Two Dublin Bus routes are set to run 24-hour services from Sunday 1 December, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after men armed with machetes carried out an attack at a house in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

Gardaí in Ballymun have seized drugs worth an estimated €400,000 following a number of searches yesterday.

International

The Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, Surrey that has become famous following the BBC interview with Prince Andrew. Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

#PRINCE ANDREW: The world has been reacting to the almost hour-long interview last night, where Britain’s Prince Andrew sought to distance himself from claims relating to his association with disgraced US financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

#HONG KONG: A police officer has been hit in the leg by an arrow, as unrest continues in the city.

Parting Shot

Tributes have been paid to British photographer Terry O’Neill, who has died aged 81.

If you don’t recognise his name, you might know his photos – he helped chronicle the stars and celebrities who shaped the Swinging Sixties in London.

The BBC has a full write-up of his life here.