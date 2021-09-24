Here's What Happened Today: Friday

School children and people protesting outside the Natural History Museum in Dublin call for action on climate change.

School children and people protesting outside the Natural History Museum in Dublin call for action on climate change.

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE WORLD

#UK: A vigil was held in London to remember primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was fatally attacked as she walked to meet a friend at a pub near her home.

#US: Former police officer Derek Chauvin appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial.

#ELBRUS: Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus in one of the worst tragedies in recent years on Europe’s highest peak.

PARTING SHOT

Angela Merkel feeds some Australian lorises at Marlow Bird Park. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a bird zoo yesterday and got to feed some Australian lorises, one of which appeared to bite her hand.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Merkel was at Marlow Bird Park on a farewell tour of her home constituency in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania when the incident occurred, which caused her to let out a theatrical scream.

The German leader, who is set to step down after 16 years in charge, appeared to thoroughly enjoy the visit despite the peck, and did not sustain any serious injuries.