Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- An internal report for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity detailed four serious sexual assault allegations made against former CEO Anthony Flynn, who died last month.
- Public health officials confirmed 1,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 297 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 61 in ICU.
- A murder trial in Dublin collapsed after one of the jurors believed they overheard gardaí discussing witness statements in the courtroom.
- HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for vulnerable people will get underway from next week.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his support for students protesting in Cork, Dublin and Galway over the lack of action by world leaders on climate change.
- Professor Philip Nolan said that the risk of keeping asymptomatic children in school ‘remains low’ as changes to contact tracing rules are set to come into effect on Monday.
- Figures released from the Department of Housing showed that there are currently 8,212 people accessing emergency accommodation in the State.
- Gardaí involved in the rescue of IRA kidnapping victim Don Tidey almost 40 years ago were presented with the Scott medal, An Garda Síochána’s highest honour.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted his claim that any change to corporation tax “won’t impact the average Irish business” has not yet been confirmed.
THE WORLD
#UK: A vigil was held in London to remember primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was fatally attacked as she walked to meet a friend at a pub near her home.
#US: Former police officer Derek Chauvin appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial.
#ELBRUS: Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus in one of the worst tragedies in recent years on Europe’s highest peak.
PARTING SHOT
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a bird zoo yesterday and got to feed some Australian lorises, one of which appeared to bite her hand.
Merkel was at Marlow Bird Park on a farewell tour of her home constituency in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania when the incident occurred, which caused her to let out a theatrical scream.
The German leader, who is set to step down after 16 years in charge, appeared to thoroughly enjoy the visit despite the peck, and did not sustain any serious injuries.
