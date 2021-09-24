#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 24 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
43 minutes ago 727 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5557728
School children and people protesting outside the Natural History Museum in Dublin call for action on climate change.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
School children and people protesting outside the Natural History Museum in Dublin call for action on climate change.
School children and people protesting outside the Natural History Museum in Dublin call for action on climate change.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • An internal report for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity detailed four serious sexual assault allegations made against former CEO Anthony Flynn, who died last month.
  • Public health officials confirmed 1,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 297 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, including 61 in ICU.
  • A murder trial in Dublin collapsed after one of the jurors believed they overheard gardaí discussing witness statements in the courtroom.
  • HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for vulnerable people will get underway from next week.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his support for students protesting in Cork, Dublin and Galway over the lack of action by world leaders on climate change.
  • Professor Philip Nolan said that the risk of keeping asymptomatic children in school ‘remains low’ as changes to contact tracing rules are set to come into effect on Monday. 
  • Figures released from the Department of Housing showed that there are currently 8,212 people accessing emergency accommodation in the State. 
  • Gardaí involved in the rescue of IRA kidnapping victim Don Tidey almost 40 years ago were presented with the Scott medal, An Garda Síochána’s highest honour. 
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted his claim that any change to corporation tax “won’t impact the average Irish business” has not yet been confirmed.

THE WORLD

#UK: A vigil was held in London to remember primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was fatally attacked as she walked to meet a friend at a pub near her home. 

#US: Former police officer Derek Chauvin appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial.

#ELBRUS: Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus in one of the worst tragedies in recent years on Europe’s highest peak.

PARTING SHOT

marlow-germany-23rd-sep-2021-angela-merkel-cdu-german-chancellor-feeds-australian-lorises-at-marlow-bird-park-and-gets-bitten-credit-georg-wendtdpaalamy-live-news Angela Merkel feeds some Australian lorises at Marlow Bird Park. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a bird zoo yesterday and got to feed some Australian lorises, one of which appeared to bite her hand.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Merkel was at Marlow Bird Park on a farewell tour of her home constituency in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania when the incident occurred, which caused her to let out a theatrical scream. 

The German leader, who is set to step down after 16 years in charge, appeared to thoroughly enjoy the visit despite the peck, and did not sustain any serious injuries.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie