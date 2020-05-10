Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HSE CEO Paul Reid, pictured in the Pillar Room in the Mater Hospital, before speaking at a media briefing. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People pass a mural tribute to the NHS on a pavement in Edinburgh. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Three young people in New York have died of what Governor Andrew Cuomo said may be “a Covid-related illness” in children.

#UK: Boris Johnson this evening set out a “sketch” of his government’s plans for the exiting of lockdown.

#SPIKE: China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases, setting off fresh concerns in countries where outbreaks had been in dramatic decline.

PARTING SHOT

An artist is spending his lockdown sifting plastic from 40 sacks of litter washed up on his local beach.

He says he’s removed 50 million plastic beads, 200 car tyre dust caps and 300 Lego flippers.

Find out his reasons why here.