Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Climate protester Patricia Devlin who is currently hunger striking outside Leinster House in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

The 16 people found in a truck container at Rosslare Europort yesterday are believed to be of Kurdish ethnicity.

found in a truck container at Rosslare Europort yesterday are believed to be of Kurdish ethnicity. Contempt of court proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, where the identities of the two boys who murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel were shared, have been struck out , despite the continuation of “alarming posts” online.

, despite the continuation of “alarming posts” online. Gardaí in Limerick are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of William Spratt who has been missing from the Thomondgate area of the county since Monday.

who has been missing from the Thomondgate area of the county since Monday. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it was “entirely appropriate” for Fine Gael’s Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy to visit an asylum seeker reception centre.

for Fine Gael’s Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy to visit an asylum seeker reception centre. An environmental NGO wants the Supreme Court to hear its appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of its challenge against a Government plan aimed at reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

and combating climate change. A “vulnerable man” suffering with a psychiatric medical condition died in his cell at Limerick Prison after a “systems failure, in relation to his incarceration”, his inquest heard today.

at Limerick Prison after a “systems failure, in relation to his incarceration”, his inquest heard today. Gardaí investigating the death of a man found at a house in Kerry have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

the death of a man found at a house in Kerry have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward. A man who set fire to the house of a detective who was involved in charging him with murder 20 years ago has been jailed for eight years.

Irish owners of OnePlus branded phones have been warned that their personal information might have been accessed by hackers.

International

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn serving oatcakes on a visit to The Oatcake Boat in England today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NEUTRAL: Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to adopt a “neutral stance” in another EU referendum under Labour as he came under fire from voters during a televised grilling.

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump has said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating on him. He told Fox and Friends this morning: “You know who I want as the first witness, frankly, I want a trial.”

#CHILD GENIUS: A nine-year-old Belgian boy with an IQ of 145 is about to become the youngest ever person to receive a university degree.

#EPSTEIN: The death of Jeffrey Epstein was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups”, US Attorney General William Barr said.

Parting Shot

Baby panda in Berlin Zoo. Source: AP

Is there a better way to round off a Friday evening than seeing twin baby pandas? Berlin Zoo has released footage of its three-month-old panda cubs and the pair are apparently thriving.

They were born weighting just 186 and 136 grammes and are being raised by their mother Meng Meng in the German zoo.

Click here to view the video on YouTube.