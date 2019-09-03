Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Disco protest outside the Dáil Source: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins met with US Vice President Mike Pence, who said Ireland and the EU should negotiate “in good faith” with Boris Johnson over Brexit. A ‘disco’ protest was held outside the Dáil to go against the visit.

Speaking of Johnson, he is set to meet with Varadkar in Dublin on Monday to discuss agri food issues and the all-island economy.

Dawn Meats has been granted leave of the High Court to serve copies of motions seeking to attach and commit to prison 18 protesters at two of its beef plants for breach of court orders.

A HSE watchdog has criticised the health service for denying people with disabilities a role in the decisions made about their care.

An activist group said that it would be a “very regrettable decision” to not publish the report into the legality of the Public Services Card.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for missing teenager Leanne Cawley from Co Laois.

A week after the murder of 29-year-old Keith Branigan in a caravan park in Co Louth, gardaí have renewed their appeal for information.

There has been a call for mourners to attend the Dublin funeral of an elderly Irish man who died alone in the UK earlier this summer.

Brexit protesters in Westminster, London. Source: Dominic Lipinski

INTERNATIONAL

#BREXIT: The UK House of Commons resumed earlier today and MPs are set to vote tonight on whether to debate a bill that would propose extending the 31 October Brexit deadline. Catch up on the day’s events on TheJournal.ie liveblog.

#DORIAN: At least five people have died as result of Hurricane Dorian which has spurred mass evacuations on the US east coast.

#ALABAMA: A 14-year-old boy shot and killed all five members of his family in the US state before calling police and confessing to the crime.

#FICTION: Six authors have been shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction.

PARTING SHOT

If Brexit news is getting you down…

A lawyer in Germany finally won €1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after spending 15 years re-enacting the TV show in his house.

Jan Stroh had been rehearsing for his big moment in a reconstructed version of the German studio of the show in his basement, with palm trees, victory glitter, sound effects and all.

“The fact that I have spent almost 16 years re-enacting the show on my own quiz stage, complete with all the buzzer and bell sound effects, certainly gave me an advantage,” he told German newspaper Bild.

Stroh said he will use the winnings to buy a new suit, go on a holiday to Australia, donate money to charity and give his replica studio a makeover.