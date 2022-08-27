Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Anna Nedosekina from Ukraine dancing in Mountjoy Square in Dublin at the Ukrainian Independence Day Family Event Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A Ukrainian cultural festival took place in Dublin , with organisers urging Irish people not to forget about the war, while also celebrating the country’s culture.

A meat rendering plant was told by the EPA to carry out investigations of its facilities following complaints from the public.

Experts warned of the impact of climate change on Ireland's wildlife, as the UK saw trees shedding their leaves early after a blistering hot summer

Some 450 gardaí took part in a parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the policing handover

The Journal reported that GoFundMe has shut down at least eight fundraisers linked to far-right groups in Ireland in the last two years

The GAA paved the way for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host a rugby fixture between Munster and a South Africa Select XV in November

WORLD

A crater from a rocket fired by Russian troops in central Kharkiv in Ukraine Source: ABACA/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Moscow and Kyiv have traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility.

#UNITED NATIONS: UN member states have ended two weeks of negotiations without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas

#LIVERPOOL: Police investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are urging people to come forward with information so they can “bring those responsible to justice”, as two suspects were released on bail

#PAKISTAN: Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north have been ordered to evacuate as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight

PARTING SHOT

File photo of Robert Troy Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Over the past week, the pressure on embattled Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy over his “omitted” property declarations intensified.

Despite several apologies and clarifications from the TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath, the scandal ultimately culminated in his resignation as Minister of State on Wednesday evening.

A lot happened – and was revealed – over the two weeks since it first emerged he had failed to declare the sale of a property to a local authority.

Michelle Hennessy took a look at how it unfolded.