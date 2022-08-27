Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#UKRAINE: Moscow and Kyiv have traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility.
#UNITED NATIONS: UN member states have ended two weeks of negotiations without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas
#LIVERPOOL: Police investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are urging people to come forward with information so they can “bring those responsible to justice”, as two suspects were released on bail
#PAKISTAN: Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north have been ordered to evacuate as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight
PARTING SHOT
Over the past week, the pressure on embattled Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy over his “omitted” property declarations intensified.
Despite several apologies and clarifications from the TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath, the scandal ultimately culminated in his resignation as Minister of State on Wednesday evening.
A lot happened – and was revealed – over the two weeks since it first emerged he had failed to declare the sale of a property to a local authority.
Michelle Hennessy took a look at how it unfolded.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
