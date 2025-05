NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brendan Gleeson receiving an award in recognition of his achievements in acting and social justice at Dublin's Mansion House from the city's Lord Mayor Emma Blain. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump silences his mobile phone which rang two times as he was speaking to reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#DONALD TRUMP: The US president revived his tariff threats, claiming he would sit the EU with a 50% tariff from 1 June and stick a 25% tariff on tech giant Apple in order to move iPhone production to the US.

Advertisement

#GERMANY:Up to 12 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg’s central train station, as police detained a suspect and declared a major operation.

#UKRAINE AND RUSSIA: Russia and Ukraine each handed over 390 prisoners as a major prisoner swap got underway.

PARTING SHOT

IN THE MIDST of a housing crisis, a unique opportunity presented itself for those searching for a home – a simple raffle.

The home up for grabs was a two-bedroom bungalow in Co Leitrim, sitting on a 1.75 acre site.

Who won? An American woman living in Chicago. Emma Hickey has more on the curious raffle which found coverage stateside courtesy of the New York Times.