Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
‘I am happy about the deal but sad about Brexit’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

belgium-second-day-of-eu-council-summit Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

I am happy about the deal but I am sad about Brexit.

European Commission president Jean Claude Junker on the latest deal struck between the EU and the UK.

hong-kong-protests Source: PA Images

Anyone who attempts to split any region from China will perish, with their bodies smashed and bones ground to powder.

President of China Xi Jingping gave a warning largely seen as aimed at on-going protests in Hong Kong.

timothy Source: Provision Photography

They look at you like you’re a zero.

The words of Tommy Hourihane, who was brutally murdered while sleeping rough in Cork last weekend, speaking to Red FM last year.

stardust-exterior Source: Houses of the Oireachtas

I got that shudder and said, ‘Jesus, don’t tell me they’re turning on the heating now’. It was nearly time to go home. I looked at my watch and it was 1.33am. I was after getting one of these digital watches for my birthday. One of these you pressed and the light came on. We looked at it and said ‘Now they’re turning the heat on!’. It turns out it wasn’t the heat, but the first heat from the fire I felt.

Linda Bishop, a survivor of the 1981 Stardust fire, speaking to TheJournal.ie‘s new podcast series on the disaster.

brexit Source: PA Images

The backstop has been replaced, it’s been replaced by a new solution for Northern Ireland, recognising its unique history and geography but that new solution does what we need it to do, avoids a hard border between north and south.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the new direction for the Northern Ireland backstop.

Former US president Barack Obama made an unprecedented intervention in Canadian politics by supporting the re-election of Justin Trudeau.

belgium-spain-catalonia Source: PA Images

Now more than ever, by your side and those of your families. It is time to react as never before.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont tweeting after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to heavy jail terms over the failed 2017 independence bid.

