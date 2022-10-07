Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Source: Joe Dunne

INTERNATIONAL

Rescuers work at the site of a multiple S-300 missile strike by the russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#ZAPORIZHZHIA The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones.

#TORIES Conservative minister Conor Burns has been sacked from the British government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

#NURSERY ATTACK Devastated families in in north-eastern Thailand have been mourning the nursery school children and other victims killed by a sacked police officer in the nation’s deadliest shooting rampage.

#NOBEL PEACE PRIZE Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation ‘Memorial’, and the Ukrainian human rights organisation ‘Center for Civil Liberties’ were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

#EUROVISION Liverpool has been confirmed to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.