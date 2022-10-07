Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 7 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 7 Oct 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,917 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5887622

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

vhvgcvg Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Source: Joe Dunne

INTERNATIONAL

russian-troops-launch-missile-attack-on-zaporizhzhia Rescuers work at the site of a multiple S-300 missile strike by the russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#ZAPORIZHZHIA The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones.

#TORIES Conservative minister Conor Burns has been sacked from the British government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

#NURSERY ATTACK Devastated families in in north-eastern Thailand have been mourning the nursery school children and other victims killed by a sacked police officer in the nation’s deadliest shooting rampage.

#NOBEL PEACE PRIZE Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organisation ‘Memorial’, and the Ukrainian human rights organisation ‘Center for Civil Liberties’ were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

#EUROVISION Liverpool has been confirmed to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie