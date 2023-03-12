Two people have died in separate, single vehicle collisions in Co Louth and Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in separate, single vehicle road traffic collisions in the early hours of this morning.
In Co Limerick, a woman in her 20s, the driver of the vehicle, died following a collision that occurred at around 3.30am in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen.
A male passenger, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick.
A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene will take place later today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
In a separate incident in Co Louth, a man in 30s died after a collision shortly before 2.30am on the R176 in Carlingford.
His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
This road also remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place, and a technical examination of the scene will be made.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or who have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
