THE TÁNAISTE HAS said the moving of Ukrainian refugees out of accommodation needs to be “paused”, saying that the “idea of uprooting children in the middle of the school year is not acceptable”.

Simon Harris also said that the conversion of Ukrainian accommodation to facilities for the broader international protection system, for people from other countries, should not be taking place without consultation with the Government.

It comes as an increasing number of Ukrainians who came to Ireland following Russia’s invasion in February 2022 find themselves being relocated by the Department of Integration.

The Fine Gael leader, whose party sits in coalition with Fianna Fáil and Independents after the recent election, told the Dáil this afternoon that he will be bringing the proposal to “highest levels of government” for consideration.

“I really think a pause needs to be placed here by the department in relation to the situation regarding Ukrainian accommodation. I will make this very, very clear and what I mean by that is, the idea of uprooting children in the middle of the school year is not acceptable,” Harris said.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath had raised the issue, telling Harris about the Dundrum Hotel in west Co Tipperary and plans to convert the site to a centre for the International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas).

Families seeking protection in the Ipas system were moved into the hotel last summer, amid protests from some locals. In recent weeks, applications have been made to convert the site to a full-time Ipas facility and to end the accommodation as a residence for Ukrainian refugees.

Responding to McGrath, Harris said that the that converting Ukrainian facilities into Ipas accommodation “without having a discussion with government is not acceptable”.

The Tánaiste said that Ireland needs to be “humane to children and parents during the school year who have fled a war” and who have been “welcomed to communities”.

Ukrainian accommodation

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, around 113,600 Ukrainians have been granted temporary protection in Ireland. Some people have returned home but around 85,000 Ukrainians remain, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The Temporary Protection Directive, an EU law that deals with a ‘mass influx’ of people in need of international protection, was first activated by Ireland in March 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine. It has been extended to March 2026.

However, many people are struggling to find or keep accommodation. Ukainians living here can apply for certain social welfare payments, but they cannot access the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

Sinn Féin has called on the Government to end what it calls the “unfair” Accommodation Recognition Payment for Ukrainians.

The payment is a tax-free sum of €800 per month for each property used to provide accommodation to refugees from Ukraine.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Matt Carthy called on the government to put in place a plan when the current scheme expires on 31st March.

Carthy said the payment was “distorting the rental sector” and “putting ordinary renters at a severe disadvantage” when trying to secure rental accommodation in their home areas, as landlords could get €800 tax free under the scheme.

“In many areas, including my own constituency, where rents have traditionally been lower than in the large urban centres, it is placing families and those seeking to rent private accommodation at a severe disadvantage because landlords are able to get €800 tax free from the state, which is equivalent to €1,600 rent from any other tenant which is taxable,” the Cavan-Monaghan TD said.