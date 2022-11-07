Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 7 November 2022
Advertisement

US seizes $3.4 billion in bitcoin stolen from dark web marketplace Silk Road

The latest operation marks the Justice Department’s second-largest crypto seizure.

1 hour ago 4,536 Views 0 Comments
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/TeeStocker

THE US GOVERNMENT has seized $3.4 billion in bitcoin from a real estate developer who stole the cryptocurrency from the dark web marketplace Silk Road a decade ago.

James Zhong, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday to committing wire fraud in September 2012 when he unlawfully obtained more than 50,000 bitcoin, according to federal prosecutors in New York.

Agents recovered the digital money when they raided Zhong’s house in Gainesville, Georgia, in November last year, the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

They found the bitcoin on devices hidden in an underground floor safe and on a single-board computer that was concealed under blankets in a popcorn tin stored in a bathroom closet.

“For almost ten years, the whereabouts of this massive chunk of missing bitcoin had ballooned into an over $3.3 billion mystery,” said US Attorney Damian Williams.

“Thanks to state-of-the-art cryptocurrency tracing and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement located and recovered this impressive cache of crime proceeds.”

Prosecutors say Zhong defrauded Silk Road by triggering quick transactions from roughly nine anonymous accounts that tricked the site’s withdrawal-processing system into depositing the bitcoin into his accounts.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Until the FBI shut it down in October 2013, the US government called Silk Road “the most sophisticated and extensive criminal marketplace on the Internet,” used by vendors in more than 10 countries in North America and Europe.

In 2015, Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of masterminding the website, which sold $200 million in drugs to customers worldwide.

Ulbricht, who ran Silk Road under the alias “Dread Pirate Roberts” and was accused of commissioning five murders at a cost of $650,000, was sentenced to two life sentences for narcotics distribution and criminal enterprise.

The latest operation marks the Justice Department’s second-largest crypto seizure after the $3.6 billion it recovered in February from a New York couple who allegedly stole 94,000 bitcoin during a 2016 hack of the virtual currency exchange Bitfinex.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie