Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Three people arrested in connection with shooting of man in Waterford

The man in his 40s remains in critical condition.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 6:34 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the shooting a man in Waterford on Monday afternoon. 

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times outside the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at 2.15pm. 

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. He remains in hospital this evening where his condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí investigating the shooting today arrested a 27-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 32.

The woman is being detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 while the two men are detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All three are being held in custody at Waterford Garda Station.

A garda person added that “investigations are ongoing”. 

