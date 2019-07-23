This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Another sunny day as temperatures could reach 26 degrees

Slap on the sun cream.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 9:28 AM
Marc Smith (three) from Dublin enjoying an ice cream on Sandymount Strand in April.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TODAY IS SET to be another warm and sunny day, with temperatures of up to 26 degrees Celsius expected in some areas.

Met Éireann has said today will be warm and humid, with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees.

There will be sunshine throughout the day, but also some cloudy periods. Temperatures will be lower near the coast, where misty conditions may persist.

Tonight is also expected to be dry in most areas, but there may be isolated thunder showers in certain areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

It will still be warm tomorrow but generally cloudier and with a further risk of thundery showers throughout the day. Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 23 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be generally cloudy with outbreaks of heavy thundery rain in places; the eastern half of the country will be drier for longer. However, it will still be warm – with highs of 20 to 24 degrees likely.

Friday will be colder, with high temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, with sunshine and scattered showers.

Saturday is due to be mainly dry but there will be some showers. Temperatures will peak at 17 to 21 degrees.

