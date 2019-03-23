How much did the 'Lionel Messi of pigeons' sell for? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

11: The number of years that Irish indie band, Little Green Cars, had been together before announcing their break up this week.

800: The number of South Korean couples who were livestreamed having sex in love motels without their consent.

€129,854: The wage that directly elected mayors in Cork Limerick, and Waterford will receive under new proposals.

15: The number of judges that will serve on the Court of Appeal, following the approval of new legislation to deal with the backlog of cases.

€1,252,000: The amount of money that a racing pigeon, described as the Lionel Messi of the pigeon-racing world, sold for earlier this week.

18: The number of months that it could take to establish a gambling regulator, according to the Taoiseach.

€1.49 billion: The fine issued by the EU’s anti-trust regulator to Google for advertising violations.

40kg: The amount of plastic waste found in the stomach of a starving whale that washed ashore this week in the Philippines.

208%: The increase of measles cases in Ireland. The second episode of TheJournal.ie’s weekly podcast The Explainer takes a deep dive into why.

€6 million: The tender issued by the government for the supply of footwear to An Garda Síochána and the Irish Defence Forces.

10: The number of complaints, including allegations of physically threatening behaviour, made against a senior garda officer in the past four years.