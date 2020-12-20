'We are running out of places to dance': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

Strong words from the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, on the ongoing rise in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Much like tobacco, in ten years I think we will look back on the proliferation of gambling advertising in sport and entertainment and ask ourselves how we let it get so out of control.

Professor Colin O’Gara, a consultant addictions psychiatrist specialising in the area of gambling addiction, called for an outright ban on gambling advertisements in sports and dedicated treatment pathways.

Source: PA Images

If they’d wanted to [poison him] then they probably would have finished the job.

Vladimir Putin has rejected reports that Russian’s security services were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Source: PA Images

We have got to get it together as a society, we just can’t keep doing this. Social justice is only a dream if we don’t put health justice at the centre of it.

The World Health Organisation’s Mike Ryan getting the lifetime achievement award at the Red Cross Awards. Our very own Órla Ryan also took home the Journalism Excellence award.

Source: PA Images

I’ll talk to you about the banks. The banks were not bailed out. Shareholders in the banks were not bailed out; the State took equity. The shareholders were not bailed out. That’s not a popular thing to say, but it’s the facts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Taoiseach falsely claimed in the Dáil that the banks were not bailed out.

[image alt="4793 Green Party" width="" height="" wp-size="size-large" credit-url="" credit-source="Leah%20Farrell%2FRollingNews.ie" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="" title="" wp-id="wp-image-5306393" class="alignnone" /end]

We are running out of places to dance.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne who among those who wrote to Dublin City Council to appeal against a planned major expansion of the Central Hotel would see two popular nighttime hotspots in Dublin city shut.