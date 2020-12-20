#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

'We are running out of places to dance': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
31 minutes ago 2,683 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5306298

health 72 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

Strong words from the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, on the ongoing rise in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Much like tobacco, in ten years I think we will look back on the proliferation of gambling advertising in sport and entertainment and ask ourselves how we let it get so out of control.

Professor Colin O’Gara, a consultant addictions psychiatrist specialising in the area of gambling addiction, called for an outright ban on gambling advertisements in sports and dedicated treatment pathways.

russia-putin Source: PA Images

If they’d wanted to [poison him] then they probably would have finished the job.

Vladimir Putin has rejected reports that Russian’s security services were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

munich-security-conference Source: PA Images

We have got to get it together as a society, we just can’t keep doing this. Social justice is only a dream if we don’t put health justice at the centre of it.

The World Health Organisation’s Mike Ryan getting the lifetime achievement award at the Red Cross Awards. Our very own Órla Ryan also took home the Journalism Excellence award.

belgium-eu-summit Source: PA Images

I’ll talk to you about the banks. The banks were not bailed out. Shareholders in the banks were not bailed out; the State took equity. The shareholders were not bailed out. That’s not a popular thing to say, but it’s the facts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Taoiseach falsely claimed in the Dáil that the banks were not bailed out.

[image alt="4793 Green Party" width="" height="" wp-size="size-large" credit-url="" credit-source="Leah%20Farrell%2FRollingNews.ie" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="" title="" wp-id="wp-image-5306393" class="alignnone" /end]

We are running out of places to dance.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne who among those who wrote to Dublin City Council to appeal against a planned major expansion of the Central Hotel would see two popular nighttime hotspots in Dublin city shut.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie