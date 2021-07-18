#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 July 2021
'Never ceases to depress me what little value is placed on lives lost through overdose': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

2283-cabinet-meeting Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We don’t know how bad it’s going to get.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said plans are being in place for new surge capacity for Irish hospitals to deal with the fourth wave of Covid.

davy-fitzgerald-dejected-late-in-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

I’ll tell you something lads, I’ve experienced the toughest year that I’ve ever experienced in GAA. The way myself and my family have been treated is an absolute and utter disgrace. The way I felt all week, I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game to tell you the truth.

Wexford Boss Davy Fitzgerald hit out at the treatment he and his family have received this year, in the wake of his side’s All-Ireland hurling championship exit.

79 Labour Party Source: RollingNews.ie

Never ceases to depress me what little value is placed on the lives that are lost annually through overdose.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin on the rejection of planning permission for a supervised injection centre in Dublin.

2920 Social Democrats Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It provides, for the first time, for discrimination based on a person’s health status – in this case, his or her vaccination status. That has implications for solidarity across the generations. It is regrettable given the very difficult time young people have had over the past almost two years.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall on the vaccine pass legislation that made its way through the Dáil this week.

shutterstock_1489804595 Source: Shutterstock

Could you imagine the stress of living on a site without any water? Toilets? Worrying about trying to socially distance yourself and not spreading the virus to your family? Or spreading it to our grandparents or older Traveller neighbours, most of whom are already medically vulnerable? Added to this is the additional burden of trying to make sure our children continue with their education while often not having a formal education ourselves, lacking computer, literacy and digital skills.

Pavee Point’s Geraldine McDonnell spoke to an Oireachtas committee about the experiences of Travellers during the pandemic.

5828 Eastwood Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

For 50 years he’s been granted anonymity. Now the Government wants to give him an amnesty. Does the shadow minister agree with me that nobody, none of the perpetrators involved in murder during our Troubles should be granted an amnesty?

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood used parliamentary privilege to name Soldier F, who is accused of murdering two men during Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

