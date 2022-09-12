Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#COUNTER OFFENSIVE Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia, pushing all the way back to the north-eastern border in some places as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land.
#KING CHARLES III New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined King Charles III at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II in one of Scotland’s most ancient churches.
#UK ARRESTS There have been a number of people arrested during events across the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The arrests are of protestors, with UK police saying they are for breaches of the peace and public order offences.
#BLUE ORIGIN Multi billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket company suffered its first launch failure today. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
#NORTHERN IRELAND European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has said that the EU could reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day if Liz Truss’s government cooperates with post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Over the weekend, there was significant disruption to travel at Dublin Airport, with over 50 Aer Lingus flights being cancelled due to a “major” connection issue with the company’s online system.
Reporter Rónán Duffy spoke with several people who were impacted by the flight cancellations, with people telling him there was a lack of communication from Aer Lingus on the issues.
You can read his piece here.
