Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Ireland

Big Love mural in Dublin city centre

International

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport

#TRUMP INDICTMENT The former US President has departed from his resort home in Florida and is currently travelling to New York as he prepares to surrender to criminal charges. Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury last week on multiple counts related to hush money payments to an adult film actress during the 2016 presidential campaign

#NATO MEMBERSHIP Finland’s flag will be hoisted outside Nato headquarters tomorrow when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

#UKRAINE Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group has claimed it has captured the city hall in Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, giving it “legal” control, but Kyiv said its forces still hold the town.

Parting Shot

This afternoon, US space agency NASA announced the crew that would make up the Artemis II, which will fly around the moon next year.

The mission is scheduled to take place in November 2024, with the four person crew due to fly around the moon but they will not land on it.

The crew will be made up of Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Hammock Koch and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

Following the Artemis II mission, NASA intends to send a mission to the lunar surface in 2025.