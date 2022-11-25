Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

33 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up?



IRELAND

Christmas lights 002 Shoppers pass by Christmas lights at the Whitewater shopping centre in Newbridge, Co Kidlare Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • The official count of homeless people in Ireland has reached a new record of 11,397.
  • Former British soldier David Jonathan Holden, 53, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in Tyrone over 30 years ago.
  • A campaign was launched to recruit a director to oversee the excavation of remains at the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam.
  • The EPA found in a study that one in 20 private water supplies in Ireland were contaminated with E coli, putting the health of around 6,000 people at risk.
  • More than 140 asylum seekers are living in “inhuman and degrading” conditions in tented accommodation in Athlone.
  • Attorney General Paul Gallagher announced that he plans to step down from the role in the coming weeks. 
  • Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys is temporarily taking over the justice brief as Minsiter for Justice Heather Humphreys begins a period of maternity leave
  • A senior Twitter executive based in Ireland secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the social media company from terminating her employment.

THE WORLD

russia-ukraine-war A building recently damaged due to a Russian strike in Kherson, Ukraine Source: AP/PA Images

#IRELAND-FRANCE Plans are moving forward for a multi-billion euro underwater cable connecting Ireland and France’s electricity networks.

#UKRAINE Russian missiles killed at least four people outside a coffee shop in Kherson.

#IRAN At the World Cup in Qatar, the Iranian team sang their national anthem before their match today after initially not singing it during their first game in solidarity with protesters.

PARTING SHOT

It’s not long now until Christmas starts – that is, until the Late Late Toy Show kicks off at 9.35pm this evening.

The Journal visited the set for a preview – get all the details here and here.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

