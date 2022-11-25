Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?

IRELAND

Shoppers pass by Christmas lights at the Whitewater shopping centre in Newbridge, Co Kidlare Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

A building recently damaged due to a Russian strike in Kherson, Ukraine Source: AP/PA Images

#IRELAND-FRANCE Plans are moving forward for a multi-billion euro underwater cable connecting Ireland and France’s electricity networks.

#UKRAINE Russian missiles killed at least four people outside a coffee shop in Kherson.

#IRAN At the World Cup in Qatar, the Iranian team sang their national anthem before their match today after initially not singing it during their first game in solidarity with protesters.

PARTING SHOT

It’s not long now until Christmas starts – that is, until the Late Late Toy Show kicks off at 9.35pm this evening.

The Journal visited the set for a preview – get all the details here and here.