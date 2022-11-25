Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up?
The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#IRELAND-FRANCE Plans are moving forward for a multi-billion euro underwater cable connecting Ireland and France’s electricity networks.
#UKRAINE Russian missiles killed at least four people outside a coffee shop in Kherson.
#IRAN At the World Cup in Qatar, the Iranian team sang their national anthem before their match today after initially not singing it during their first game in solidarity with protesters.
PARTING SHOT
It’s not long now until Christmas starts – that is, until the Late Late Toy Show kicks off at 9.35pm this evening.
The Journal visited the set for a preview – get all the details here and here.
