Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Travellers took to the streets of Dublin today to protest over what they have described as a worsening mental health crisis affecting the community Source: Leah Farrell

International

Debris hangs from a residential building near Sievierodonetsk Source: Francisco Seco/AP

#RUSSIA The country’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.

#MONKEY POX The outbreak of monkeypox cases in Europe could be “amplified” during the festival season in the summer, WHO officials said.

#UK It intends to fly a first plane of asylum seekers to Rwanda on 14 June under a new agreement that has drawn threats of legal challenges from angry campaigners.

#UVALDE The blame for an hour’s delay in killing the gunman at a Texas primary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been put on the school district’s homegrown police chief.

Parting Shot

Did Kellogg’s announce its Rice Krispie mascot “Pop” is now a trans woman?

Our reporter Brianna Parkins looks at the claim in the latest FactCheck, amid increasing false online content about the transgender community.