Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Politicians called for management at Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to be dismissed over disruptive scenes which occurred at the airport last weekend.
- A crash between a coach and a truck transporting a crane left a man hospitalised with serious injuries. .
- The taoiseach warned of “rocky” times ahead for consumers due to higher fuel prices after the EU slapped fresh sanctions on Russian oil.
- Prosecutions could be thrown into disarray as a High Court Judge has banned garda court presenters prosecuting cases.
- A food delivery cyclist accused of murdering schoolboy Josh Dunne has denied that he acted the “hard-man” on the night.
- Consumer prices in Ireland are an average of 8.2% higher this month compared to a year ago, according to an estimate by Eurostat.
- The housing crisis is the one of the “longest and most severe” the country has seen, Peter McVerry said.
- There are over 58,000 outstanding passport applications for children under the age of 13 according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.
- A man who led gardaí on a lengthy high-speed chase along the M50, with his two small children in the backseat, has been jailed for six and a half years.
- The Special Education Minister said it is essential that Government explore “every possible opportunity” to provide children with school places amid reports that the proposal to open so-called “special education centres” has been shelved.
International
#RUSSIA The country’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.
#MONKEY POX The outbreak of monkeypox cases in Europe could be “amplified” during the festival season in the summer, WHO officials said.
#UK It intends to fly a first plane of asylum seekers to Rwanda on 14 June under a new agreement that has drawn threats of legal challenges from angry campaigners.
#UVALDE The blame for an hour’s delay in killing the gunman at a Texas primary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been put on the school district’s homegrown police chief.
Parting Shot
Did Kellogg’s announce its Rice Krispie mascot “Pop” is now a trans woman?
Our reporter Brianna Parkins looks at the claim in the latest FactCheck, amid increasing false online content about the transgender community.
