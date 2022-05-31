#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 May 2022
Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 31 May 2022, 10:04 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland 

traveller protest Travellers took to the streets of Dublin today to protest over what they have described as a worsening mental health crisis affecting the community Source: Leah Farrell

  • Politicians called for management at Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to be dismissed over disruptive scenes which occurred at the airport last weekend. 
  • A crash between a coach and a truck transporting a crane left a man hospitalised with serious injuries. .
  • The taoiseach warned of “rocky” times ahead for consumers due to higher fuel prices after the EU slapped fresh sanctions on Russian oil.
  • Prosecutions could be thrown into disarray as a High Court Judge has banned garda court presenters prosecuting cases.
  • A food delivery cyclist accused of murdering schoolboy Josh Dunne has denied that he acted the “hard-man” on the night. 
  • Consumer prices in Ireland are an average of 8.2% higher this month compared to a year ago, according to an estimate by Eurostat.
  • The housing crisis is the one of the “longest and most severe” the country has seen, Peter McVerry said.
  • There are over 58,000 outstanding passport applications for children under the age of 13 according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.
  • A man who led gardaí on a lengthy high-speed chase along the M50, with his two small children in the backseat, has been jailed for six and a half years.
  • The Special Education Minister said it is essential that Government explore “every possible opportunity” to provide children with school places amid reports that the proposal to open so-called “special education centres” has been shelved. 

International

embedded267166465 Debris hangs from a residential building near Sievierodonetsk Source: Francisco Seco/AP

#RUSSIA The country’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.

#MONKEY POX The outbreak of monkeypox cases in Europe could be “amplified” during the festival season in the summer, WHO officials said.

#UK It intends to fly a first plane of asylum seekers to Rwanda on 14 June under a new agreement that has drawn threats of legal challenges from angry campaigners.

#UVALDE The blame for an hour’s delay in killing the gunman at a Texas primary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been put on the school district’s homegrown police chief.

Parting Shot

Did Kellogg’s announce its Rice Krispie mascot “Pop” is now a trans woman?

Our reporter Brianna Parkins looks at the claim in the latest FactCheck, amid increasing false online content about the transgender community. 

Eoghan Dalton
