#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 7:33 PM
14 minutes ago 687 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281909

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

face mask 276 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed 423 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in Ireland this afternoon.
  • Northern Ireland has recorded nine more deaths and 315 new Covid-19 cases today.
  • A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 37-year-old Seema Banu and her two children Asfira Syed and Faizan Syed in Dublin last month.
  • Retailers are preparing to make up for lost time by announcing longer opening hours as restrictions ease.
  • Several local areas that hosted GAA games or finals saw a jump in the growth rate of Covid-19 cases, with some recording the highest incidence rate within their county around the time of games.
  • A man has died after a building partially collapsed in Tralee, Co Kerry.
  • A public health expert has advised the public to keep family and friends safe over Christmas by not holding social or large family gatherings.
  • Sea swimmers at the 40 Foot have weighed in on the Dryrobe debacle
  • A man in his 40s was arrested after gardaí seized drugs and firearms in Dublin.

THE WORLD

shutterstock_1383265793 Source: Shutterstock/Terry Murden

#EUROPE Coronavirus deaths topped 400,000 today in Europe, which is the second worst-hit region in the world.

#SCOTLAND Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has “never been more certain” that Scottish independence is on the horizon.

#IRAN Iran has accused Israel of being behind the assassination of one of Iran’s top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

#SPAIN Cannabis clubs based in Spain are suspected of helping to facilitate money laundering and drug trafficking by a gang led by John Gilligan, who was arrested last month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

The appeal that was launched during the Late Late Toy Show last night to raise funds for children’s charities has raised €6.2 million, according to RTÉ. 

The funds will be distributed by the Community Foundation for Ireland next year, with half of the money to be shared between Barnados, the Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest of the money that was raised will be given to charities supporting children around Ireland as grants.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie