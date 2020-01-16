This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

farmers83 Lines of tractors emerge from the Port tunnel in Dublin this afternoon causing large tailbacks around the area Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

lebanon-protests Riot policemen beat and arrest an anti-government protester who was protesting outside a police station in Beirut, Lebanon Source: Hussein Malla

#UK: Prince Harry made his first public appearance since meeting with the British Queen.

#USA: Jeffrey Epstein may have sexually abused and trafficked girls as young as 12 on his private island until as recently as 2019, according to a new lawsuit.

#BELGIUM: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to get a full trade deal negotiated with Brussels by the end-of-year deadline is “just not possible”.

PARTING SHOT

It can be hard to get your message across during a general election when everyone is clamouring for your vote, so a candidate has decided to go a bit offbeat this time around.

Green Party candidate in Tipperary, Rob O’Donnell, has set himself up on Tinder to get his point across. 

