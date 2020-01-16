Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Garda investigating the gangland murder of Keane Mulready-Woods believe many of the images and videos being shared online do not show the victim following his death.
- Farmers brought their protest to Dublin Port this afternoon having arrived in Dublin city centre yesterday in the latest demonstration over the beef crisis.
- Sinn Féin councillor and former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan apologised after remarks he made about the Taoiseach’s heritage and family status were criticised.
- A murder trial heard how a brother and sister described finding a human torso in the Wicklow mountains while having a picnic.
- A woman who was scalded when coffee was spilled in her lap at a McDonald’s drive-thru takeaway in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, was awarded €30,000.
- CAB seized cars, luxury watches and 4k in cash after raids in Dublin and Kildare.
- Independent Maureen O’Sullivan announced she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming general election, throwing the expanded Dublin Central constituency wide open.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Prince Harry made his first public appearance since meeting with the British Queen.
#USA: Jeffrey Epstein may have sexually abused and trafficked girls as young as 12 on his private island until as recently as 2019, according to a new lawsuit.
#BELGIUM: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to get a full trade deal negotiated with Brussels by the end-of-year deadline is “just not possible”.
PARTING SHOT
It can be hard to get your message across during a general election when everyone is clamouring for your vote, so a candidate has decided to go a bit offbeat this time around.
Green Party candidate in Tipperary, Rob O’Donnell, has set himself up on Tinder to get his point across.
