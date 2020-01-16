Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lines of tractors emerge from the Port tunnel in Dublin this afternoon causing large tailbacks around the area Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Riot policemen beat and arrest an anti-government protester who was protesting outside a police station in Beirut, Lebanon Source: Hussein Malla

#UK: Prince Harry made his first public appearance since meeting with the British Queen.

#USA: Jeffrey Epstein may have sexually abused and trafficked girls as young as 12 on his private island until as recently as 2019, according to a new lawsuit.

#BELGIUM: EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to get a full trade deal negotiated with Brussels by the end-of-year deadline is “just not possible”.

PARTING SHOT

It can be hard to get your message across during a general election when everyone is clamouring for your vote, so a candidate has decided to go a bit offbeat this time around.

Green Party candidate in Tipperary, Rob O’Donnell, has set himself up on Tinder to get his point across.