Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- The Office of Public Works have said that they refused permission for a Russian Victory Day rally at the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital to land that is owned by the Sisters of Charity will effectively amount to public ownership due to the 300-year lease.
- The Government will not be opposing a new motion challenging the proposed regulations on the sale and supply of turf.
- Contactless and debit card payments could be available on Dublin Bus as early as next year after the National Transport Authority confirmed that it launched a tender for the new system.
- Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said that there is no date for a promised cut to the student contribution fee.
- Two US army veterans were fined €5,000 for interfering with the operation of Shannon Airport as part of an anti-war protest three years ago.
- Ireland’s energy use grew by 4.3% in 2021, with the amount of power generated by coal doubling compared to 2020.
- An Irish journalist has been included in the latest round of financial sanctions due to his role at Russian news network RT.
- Secretary-General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, was accused of “seriously mishandling” the proposed secondment of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.
International
#MARIUPOL The Russian bombing of a theatre in Mariupol was deadlier than initially expected, an investigation into the attack has found.
#NEIL PARISH A Tory MP has officially resigned after he admitted to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.
#MADELINE MCCANN German investigators have said that they have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann. Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month as a 15-year legal deadline approached.
Parting Shot
Earlier today, we asked The Journal readers in a poll whether or not they would pay to use a social media platform.
It comes on the back of Tesla chief, Elon Musk, who is currently in the process of a buyout of the social media giant Twitter, saying that he may look at charging businesses and governments to use the platform.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
In our poll, the vast majority (94.1%) said that they would not pay to use a social media platform, with only 3.6% saying that they would.
COMMENTS