Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Ireland

Members of the Defence Forces at the 1916 Annual Arbour Hill Commemoration Ceremony Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

International

People walk past the theatre following the bombing Source: (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

#MARIUPOL The Russian bombing of a theatre in Mariupol was deadlier than initially expected, an investigation into the attack has found.

#NEIL PARISH A Tory MP has officially resigned after he admitted to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

#MADELINE MCCANN German investigators have said that they have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann. Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month as a 15-year legal deadline approached.

Parting Shot

Earlier today, we asked The Journal readers in a poll whether or not they would pay to use a social media platform.

It comes on the back of Tesla chief, Elon Musk, who is currently in the process of a buyout of the social media giant Twitter, saying that he may look at charging businesses and governments to use the platform.

In our poll, the vast majority (94.1%) said that they would not pay to use a social media platform, with only 3.6% saying that they would.

Source: The Journal