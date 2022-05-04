#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 4 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 4 May 2022, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,125 Views 0 Comments
Members of the Defence Forces at the 1916 Annual Arbour Hill Commemoration Ceremony
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Arbour Hill 001 Members of the Defence Forces at the 1916 Annual Arbour Hill Commemoration Ceremony Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

International

Mauriopol 10 People walk past the theatre following the bombing Source: (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

#MARIUPOL The Russian bombing of a theatre in Mariupol was deadlier than initially expected, an investigation into the attack has found.

#NEIL PARISH A Tory MP has officially resigned after he admitted to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber. 

#MADELINE MCCANN German investigators have said that they have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann. Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month as a 15-year legal deadline approached.

Parting Shot

Earlier today, we asked The Journal readers in a poll whether or not they would pay to use a social media platform.

It comes on the back of Tesla chief, Elon Musk, who is currently in the process of a buyout of the social media giant Twitter, saying that he may look at charging businesses and governments to use the platform.

In our poll, the vast majority (94.1%) said that they would not pay to use a social media platform, with only 3.6% saying that they would.

Poll Source: The Journal

