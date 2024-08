A WOMAN IN her 80s is being treated for serious injuries following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Donegal yesterday.

The crash happened shortly before 9am, when gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two vehicles on the N56 at Inver.

A woman in her 80s was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are understood to be serious.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road remains closed this morning and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were on the N56 between 8.30am and 9am and have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station (071) 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.