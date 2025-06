TWO YOUNG MEN charged with multiple firearms offences alongside Evan Fitzgerald, the 22-year-old man who died after firing shots at a shopping centre in Carlow earlier this month, have appeared before Naas Circuit Court this afternoon.

The charges stem from an incident in March 2024, in which the two were arrested along with Fitzgerald.

Shane Kinsella, of Tynock, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, and Daniel Quinn Burke, of Allendale Lawns, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, are facing charges under the Firearms Act relating to weapons and ammunition.

All three had been facing the same four charges: two counts relating to the possession of weapons, and two relating to the possession of ammunition.

Kinsella and Quinn Burke have been on bail since March 2024. Fitzgerald had also been on bail prior to his death.

During a hearing earlier this month at Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan withdrew the charges against Fitzgerald, who fatally injured himself in the incident at the Fairgreen centre, and described his death as “a suicide”.

Kinsella and Quinn Burke, both aged 21, were accompanied by their mothers in court today.

The charges for both were idential – possession of .45 calibre M1911A1 semi-automatic pistol, as well as a 7.62mm G3 assault rifle and a range of ammunition.

After Judge Elva Duffy read the firearms charges aloud, Daniel Quinn Burke entered a guilty plea.

He is due to return to court for sentencing on 7 October.

Shane Kinsella, represented by solicitor David Powderly, requested more time before entering a plea.

Judge Duffy agreed to adjourn the case, and Kinsella is expected to appear again on 18 July.