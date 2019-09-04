This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 4:50 PM
16 minutes ago 710 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4795790
Image: Shutterstock/David Peter Robinson
Image: Shutterstock/David Peter Robinson

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British MPs are debating a bill that, if passed, would extend the Brexit deadline in a bid to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: The Irish government has said it will ramp up plans for a no-deal Brexit following what it sees as the “increasing risk” of such a scenario.

3. #SHOOTING: A man is 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in his car in Lucan in Dublin this afternoon.

4. #HONG KONG: Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, has announced she will permanently shelve a controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.

5. #SIPO: Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney has lost his High Court bid aimed at preventing an ethics inquiry being conducted over comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Prime Time in 2015.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

