The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British MPs are debating a bill that, if passed, would extend the Brexit deadline in a bid to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: The Irish government has said it will ramp up plans for a no-deal Brexit following what it sees as the “increasing risk” of such a scenario.

3. #SHOOTING: A man is 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in his car in Lucan in Dublin this afternoon.

4. #HONG KONG: Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, has announced she will permanently shelve a controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.

5. #SIPO: Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney has lost his High Court bid aimed at preventing an ethics inquiry being conducted over comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Prime Time in 2015.

