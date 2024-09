EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEBANON: The head of the Israeli military has told troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon.

2. #LEINSTER HOUSE: A NEW SECURITY hut located at the back entrance of Leinster House in Dublin cost €1.429 million in total, the Office of Public Works has said.

3. #NCH: The developers of the delayed and over-budget National Children’s Hospital appeared before an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

4. #BIKE SHED: The chairperson of the Office of Public Works John Conlon has said the cost €336,000 bike shelter at Leinster House in Dublin would’ve been “far, far lower” if it were constructed at the location it initially proposed.

5. #CARE: A chief inspector has expressed “serious concerns” over the consistently poor conditions of a Galway nursing home.