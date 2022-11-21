The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYFERMOT Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the “utterly reprehensible” attack of two Gardaí outside a pub in Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

2. #DERRY A major security operation in Derry has come to and end after the PSNI announced that a “suspicious device” left at a police station inside a hijacked car was actually a can of petrol and a piece of pipe.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL Gardaí have recovered records from a tracker device deployed on former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s jeep which were believed to have been destroyed, the Regency Hotel murder trial has heard.

4. #RAIN WARNING A Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place across the country, with forecaster Met Éireann warning of potential flooding in places.

5. #QATAR PROTEST Comedian Joe Lycett has revealed that the £10,000 he appeared to shred in a livestream broadcasted yesterday was fake, and that the money has instead been donated to LGBTQ+ charities.