The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #NO THANKS: Controversy has surrounded Michael D Higgins’ decision to decline an invitation to celebrate 100 years since the founding of Northern Ireland.

2. #CHARGED: Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

3. #M SWIFTY: A phased introduction of different speed limits on the M50 will begin to take effect over the next few weeks, the Transport Minister has announced.

4. #POUND: A manager has become the sixth person charged with animal cruelty offences following an investigation into the treatment and deaths of dogs at the Ashton pound in Dublin.

5. #MISINFORMATION: The HSE has reported more than 1,000 posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination programme.