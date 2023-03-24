EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GRAHAM DWYER Graham Dwyer has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction for murdering vulnerable child care worker Elaine O’Hara, almost eight years to the day after he was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict.

2. #KERRY BABIES Gardaí arrested a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s in connection with the longstanding 1984 Kerry Babies investigation.

3. #UKRAINE The United Nations said today it was “deeply concerned” by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

4. #NEUTRALITY Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin is developing proposals on how Ireland’s neutrality “may evolve”.

5. #WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The post-Brexit trading deal for Northern Ireland has been formally signed off on at a meeting in London amid hopes for better UK-EU relations.