The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Dissident republicans admitted that they killed Lyra McKee and offered its “full and sincere apologies”.

2. #EN ROUTE: Trump and his wife Melania will pay a state visit to the UK after accepting an invitation from Britain’s queen.

3. #BEND AND SNAP: Samsung announced it will delay the release of its new folding smartphone after reports that the screen on the handset keeps breaking.

4. #DONEGAL: There has been intense criticism from local politicians of a delay in Defence Forces air support to help fire crews and locals battling gorse fires in Donegal.

5. #THE EXPLAINER: TheJournal.ie‘s podcast The Explainer discusses why no supervised injecting facilities have opened in Ireland despite being given the go-ahead in 2015.