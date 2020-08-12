The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ADRIAN DONOHOE TRIAL: 29-year-old Aaron Brady has been found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at the Central Criminal Court.

2. #COVID COLOURS: The government has announced plans to move to a colour-coded system to indicate how parts of the country are affected by Covid-19.

3. #SCOTLAND: At least one person is feared to have died and serious injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding.

4. #TRADE SURPLUS: Employers have been offered a €3,000 financial incentive to take on apprentices as part of a new scheme launched by the government today.

5. #RESURGENCE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that the country’s general election could be delayed following a re-emergence of the coronavirus there in recent days.