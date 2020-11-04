The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #US ELECTION: After a long night of counting, the result of the US presidential election is still very much up in the air with no clear winner projected.

2. #KEY STATES: The votes are still being counted in several US swing states. Follow the latest on our liveblog here.

3. #WON AND LOST: Here’s the state-by-state guide of who has taken where in Election 2020.

4. #COVID: There is some good news on Ireland’s battle with Covid as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the disease’s reproductive number has dipped below one.

5. #JOBS: It emerged one in five people are out of work in Ireland.