The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #US ELECTION: After a long night of counting, the result of the US presidential election is still very much up in the air with no clear winner projected.
2. #KEY STATES: The votes are still being counted in several US swing states. Follow the latest on our liveblog here.
3. #WON AND LOST: Here’s the state-by-state guide of who has taken where in Election 2020.
4. #COVID: There is some good news on Ireland’s battle with Covid as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the disease’s reproductive number has dipped below one.
5. #JOBS: It emerged one in five people are out of work in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS