#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,423 Views 4 Comments
Share

COUNTING CONTINUES IN states across America this morning in this year’s US Presidential Election.

It was a long night and there’s still likely a long wait ahead before the winning candidate becomes clear. 

If you’re just starting your day (you’re probably right not to have stayed up watching it), let’s get you caught up:

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s comments “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”:

“It’s also incorrect because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens,” she said.

“It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election.

“Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can’t be counted after Election Day.”

Let’s start this morning with a re-cap of Donald Trump’s recent speech at the White House for anyone who missed it, or anyone who still can’t believe it actually happened. 

The President told his gatherers this morning that “this is a fraud on the American people”. 

He also told them that “frankly, we did win this election” and that he wants “all voting to stop”. 

Source: BBC/YouTube

To be clear, voting already stopped hours ago, it’s the counting of votes that is happening at the moment. Trump appears to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.

The President said he would be going to the Supreme Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie