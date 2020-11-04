There’s still a long wait ahead before there is a clear winner.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COUNTING CONTINUES IN states across America this morning in this year’s US Presidential Election.
It was a long night and there’s still likely a long wait ahead before the winning candidate becomes clear.
If you’re just starting your day (you’re probably right not to have stayed up watching it), let’s get you caught up:
Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s comments “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”:
“It’s also incorrect because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens,” she said.
“It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election.
“Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can’t be counted after Election Day.”
Let’s start this morning with a re-cap of Donald Trump’s recent speech at the White House for anyone who missed it, or anyone who still can’t believe it actually happened.
The President told his gatherers this morning that “this is a fraud on the American people”.
He also told them that “frankly, we did win this election” and that he wants “all voting to stop”.
To be clear, voting already stopped hours ago, it’s the counting of votes that is happening at the moment. Trump appears to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.
The President said he would be going to the Supreme Court.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)