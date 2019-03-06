The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BAD TO WORSE: The construction industry has said that Brexit could impact the housing crisis through spiralling costs, scarce materials and penalties.

2. #ROCKET SITE: North Korea is “rebuilding” its main satellite launch site, new photos have shown.

3. #DENIAL: R Kelly has denied sexual abuse allegations made against him in his first TV interview since being charged.

4. #DAY OF ACTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he supports school students going on strike next week as part of a global action on climate change.

5. #FITNESS TO PRACTICE: A consultant who is based at two children’s hospitals in Dublin had inappropriate contact with a patient’s mother in the UK, a fitness to practice tribunal has heard.

6. #BALBRIGGAN: A Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cares on Donedeal told a court he “wanted to give [his] kids a good Christmas”.

7. #RIVER SHANNON: A Limerick man drowned after getting “snagged” on a car while swimming, an inquest heard.

8. #FIGHTER: Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61.