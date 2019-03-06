This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s the news as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BAD TO WORSE: The construction industry has said that Brexit could impact the housing crisis through spiralling costs, scarce materials and penalties. 

2. #ROCKET SITE: North Korea is “rebuilding” its main satellite launch site, new photos have shown.

3. #DENIAL: R Kelly has denied sexual abuse allegations made against him in his first TV interview since being charged.

4. #DAY OF ACTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he supports school students going on strike next week as part of a global action on climate change.

5. #FITNESS TO PRACTICE: A consultant who is based at two children’s hospitals in Dublin had inappropriate contact with a patient’s mother in the UK, a fitness to practice tribunal has heard.

6. #BALBRIGGAN: A Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cares on Donedeal told a court he “wanted to give [his] kids a good Christmas”

7. #RIVER SHANNON: A Limerick man drowned after getting “snagged” on a car while swimming, an inquest heard.

8. #FIGHTER: Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61.

