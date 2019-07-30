This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 8:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Hui
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Hui

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SOCIAL WELFARE: The Department of Social Protection chased a number of people for allegedly receiving social welfare overpayments, but were later forced to drop the cases due to the department’s own repeated failures and mistakes, according to a new report. 

2. #BREXIT: More than 5,000 questions about the status of UK driving licences in Ireland after Brexit have been sent to the National Driver Licence Service since the end of February, figures obtained by TheJournal.ie show.

3. #SYDNEY: An Irishman has been arrested boarding a flight from Australia to Dublin, following a car crash which has left two other Irish men hospitalised with serious injuries.

4. #BRAZIL: At least 57 inmates were killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil as rival gang factions fought each other.

5. #SCIENCE: An Irish teenager has won an international science award, the prestigious Google Science Fair, for his project which removed microplastics from water

6. #HOUSING FIRST: A programme designed to help the most entrenched homeless people get somewhere to live is expanding its services in Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly. 

7. #SHOOTING: A gunman who killed three people at a food festival in California on Sunday urged his Instagram followers to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists shortly before the shooting.

8. #WEAPONS: The US Senate has failed to prevent the controversial sale of $8.1 billion (€7.27 billion) in weapons to Saudi Arabia, after President Donald Trump vetoed congressional resolutions blocking the deal.

9. #NEYMAR: Police in Brazil investigating rape allegations against footballer Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general’s office has said.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

