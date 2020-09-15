This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening this autumnal morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 7:59 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEXT SIX MONTHS: Ireland’s new ‘Living with Covid’ plan is expected to be announced before midday today.

2. #STILL WAITING: Pubs in Dublin which were expected to reopen on 21 September are set to remain closed following the continued increase in cases in the county.

3. #STATUS: The decisions come as the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland is currently 46.8, with Dublin’s rate almost double that at 89.1 per 100,000.

4. #KILMAINHAM: A male teenager has been charged in relation to the murder of a man in a laneway in Dublin yesterday morning. 

5. #MOYCULLEN: A man in his 50s has died after a single vehicle crash in Galway this morning.

6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal he signed with Brussels has cleared its first vote in the House of Commons. 

7. #COURTS: A 32-year-old man will go on trial today accused of murdering homeless man Michal Kurek in north county Dublin over three years ago.

8. #HURRICANE ALLEY: For just the second time in recorded history, there are currently five active tropical cyclones raging in the Atlantic at the same time.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

