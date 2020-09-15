The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEXT SIX MONTHS: Ireland’s new ‘Living with Covid’ plan is expected to be announced before midday today.
2. #STILL WAITING: Pubs in Dublin which were expected to reopen on 21 September are set to remain closed following the continued increase in cases in the county.
3. #STATUS: The decisions come as the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland is currently 46.8, with Dublin’s rate almost double that at 89.1 per 100,000.
4. #KILMAINHAM: A male teenager has been charged in relation to the murder of a man in a laneway in Dublin yesterday morning.
5. #MOYCULLEN: A man in his 50s has died after a single vehicle crash in Galway this morning.
6. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal he signed with Brussels has cleared its first vote in the House of Commons.
7. #COURTS: A 32-year-old man will go on trial today accused of murdering homeless man Michal Kurek in north county Dublin over three years ago.
8. #HURRICANE ALLEY: For just the second time in recorded history, there are currently five active tropical cyclones raging in the Atlantic at the same time.
