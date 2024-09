GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Apple tax

1. The Court of Justice of Europe has ruled that Apple must pay Ireland €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes, something the Irish government had argued against.

Typhoon Yagi

2. Emergency services raced to evacuate thousands of people from severe floods today after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam, killing 63 people and leaving 40 others missing.

Palestine

3. An Israeli strike on a so-called humanitarian zone in the south of the Gaza Strip has killed 40 people and wounded 60 others, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.

RIP

4. Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, his agent has said.

As well as starring in Field of Dreams, Jones was also a distinguished voice actor and was the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King.

Seanad

5. Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien will today bring a bill to Cabinet that will allow graduates of all higher education institutions to vote in Seanad elections.

Russia

6. Ukraine unleashed more than 140 drones on Russia overnight, killing a woman near Moscow, grounding flights and setting off air defences in several parts of the country.

Donaldson

7. Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor will both appear before Newry Crown Court later today.

Donaldson was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

Vapes

8. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to ban the sale of disposable vapes in Ireland.

Lucy Letby

9. A public inquiry examining the wider circumstances around the case of Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, will hold its first public hearings today.