Dublin: 14 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:05 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRISH WATER: Untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant more than 100 times since the beginning of 2015.

2. #BREXIT: The UK crashing out of the EU is one of the main risks facing the Irish economy, with a hard Brexit having the potential to the cause house prices to fall, the Central Bank has warned.

3. #RIP: The funeral of Santina Cawley is due to take place in Cork city later this morning.

4. #BONFIRES: The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service saw a 40% decrease in the number of bonfire incidents attended to over the Eleventh night. 

5. #CITIZENSHIP QUESTION: US president Donald Trump has backed off his efforts to place a question on citizenship onto the 2020 census following a backlash by civil rights campaigners.

6. #KICK THE HABIT: Cigarette butts being left on the ground makes up over half of all instances of littering in the country, according to the 2018 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System Report.  

7. #CHICAGO: Singer R Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges, was arrested in Chicago on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

8. #AIR CANADA: Dozens of people were violently slammed off the ceiling of an aircraft that encountered unexpected and intense turbulence over the Pacific Ocean yesterday. 

