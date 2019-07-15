The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DOMAHANE: A man in his 40s has died after the motorcycle he was riding struck a ditch in Co Cork yesterday evening.

2. #REDRESS SCHEME: A religious order was “adamant” with the government that women seeking redress did not work in a Magdalene Laundry after 1980, despite their claims and testimony.

3. #POLLAGH: A nine-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car while cycling in Co Offaly yesterday afternoon.

4. #EMERGENCY CARE: There have been calls for the new Paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centre at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown to be open until midnight.

5. #RACISM: US president Donald Trump has been called “racist” and “xenophobic” after telling progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back” where they came from.

6. #BLUE-RINGED OCTOPUS: An Irish tourist in Australia has said he had no idea at the time that an octopus he put on his arm for a photo was one of the most venomous marine creatures in the world.

7. #ERWAN FERRIEUX: Human bones found on the Australian coast last month are believed to be those of a French backpacker who went missing near a surf beach in February, police have said.

8. #IRAN: European foreign ministers will discuss how to convince Iran and the United States to reduce tensions at a meeting in Brussels today amid fears that the 2015 nuclear deal is close to collapse.

