The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FARMERS: A tractor demonstration from protesting farmers is still ongoing this morning in Dublin, leaving a number of roads still closed in the south of the city centre.

2. #COST OVERRUNS: Some of the residual costs relating to the building of the National Children’s Hospital are not under the control of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

3. #GREYHOUNDS: A garda investigation is underway after residents living near Shelbourne Park in Dublin were threatened with “severe measures” if they did not join ongoing protests against the greyhound racing industry.

4. #AVALON HOUSE: Locals in Dublin’s south inner city have expressed anger towards representatives from Dublin City Council and the Peter McVerry Trust over plans to open Ireland’s largest hostel for rough sleepers on Aungier Street.

5. #IMPEACHMENT: The US Judiciary Committee will begin hearings next week in the latest phase of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, who has been invited to attend.

6. #DHAKA: A special anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed more than 20 people.

7. #BLACK FRIDAY: Gardaí have warned consumers to only make purchases using secure websites as it is estimated we will spend over €4 billion on our cards in the next month.

8. #CUP OF JOE: Drinking up to four coffees a day can reduce the risk of type two diabetes and high blood pressure, according to a new study.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.