Friday 13 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 13 Mar 2020, 9:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Savchades
Image: Shutterstock/Savchades

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: A further 27 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 70.  

2. #CASH FOR ASH: A public inquiry into a botched green energy scheme which brought down Northern Ireland’s Government is due to publish its findings later.

3. #WORST CASE SCENARIO: The HSE has been asked to identify around 10,000 beds, in various locations, for Covid-19 cases, RTÉ News reports. 

4. #LONDON: St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in London have been called off, following on from the cancellation of events in Dublin and New York over coronavirus concerns.

5. #SOPHIE TRUDEAU: The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said late last night.

6. #POLICING PLANS: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is set to announce new policing arrangements today that are aimed at supporting communities and businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

7. #VITAL SERVICES: Electricity, water and essential services shouldn’t be interrupted by the shutdown of institutions and facilities that came into effect today. 

8. #IRAN: The US has launched air strikes in Iraq targeting the Iranian-backed militia believed to be responsible for the rocket attack in Iraq that killed and wounded American and British troops, PA reports. 

9. #WELL BEING: The World Health Organization has published some mental health considerations for the general public, healthcare workers, and caretakers to bear in mind in regard to Covid-19. 

