The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
By Adam Daly Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOTEWORTHY: The level of sports funding going to Dublin under the tenure of Minister Shane Ross was bringing the entire system into “disrepute” according to internal departmental correspondence.

2. #RTB: The residential tenancies board threatened to take legal action against a protest group after activists occupied the Dublin office last year and forced the cancellation of a tribunal hearing.

3. #TATE MODERN: A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. 

4. #CURRENCY MANIPULATOR: The United States has formally accused China of manipulating its currency, marking the second major escalation in the two countries’ spiralling trade war in just 24 hours.

5. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysian police investigating the disappearance of an Irish teenager in Malaysia have said there is no indication of foul play.

6. #RETURN OF THE MC: Supermac’s has won a landmark EU judgement against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the ownership of the ‘Mc’ trademark cancelled.

7. #UP NORTH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will discuss the ongoing Brexit uncertainty with business leaders from both sides of the border during a visit to Northern Ireland today, RTÉ reports.

8. #OBAMA: Former US President Barack Obama has called on Americans to reject language from any of their leaders that feeds hatred or normalises racism, the BBC reports. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

