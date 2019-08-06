The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOTEWORTHY: The level of sports funding going to Dublin under the tenure of Minister Shane Ross was bringing the entire system into “disrepute” according to internal departmental correspondence.

2. #RTB: The residential tenancies board threatened to take legal action against a protest group after activists occupied the Dublin office last year and forced the cancellation of a tribunal hearing.

3. #TATE MODERN: A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London.

4. #CURRENCY MANIPULATOR: The United States has formally accused China of manipulating its currency, marking the second major escalation in the two countries’ spiralling trade war in just 24 hours.

5. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysian police investigating the disappearance of an Irish teenager in Malaysia have said there is no indication of foul play.

6. #RETURN OF THE MC: Supermac’s has won a landmark EU judgement against the fast food giant, McDonald’s, to have the ownership of the ‘Mc’ trademark cancelled.

7. #UP NORTH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will discuss the ongoing Brexit uncertainty with business leaders from both sides of the border during a visit to Northern Ireland today, RTÉ reports.

8. #OBAMA: Former US President Barack Obama has called on Americans to reject language from any of their leaders that feeds hatred or normalises racism, the BBC reports.

