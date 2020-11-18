#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:43 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IVOR ROSNEY: The father of a man who died while in custody in Cloverhill Prison said he and his family have been “left in the dark” over the incident and will “not stop” until he gets justice for his son.

2. #NAAS OUTBREAKS: There are 87 staff members off work at the moment in Naas General Hospital due to positive Covid-19 tests or being a close contact of a confirmed case, amid a number of outbreaks in the hospital. 

3. #YOU’RE FIRED: Donald Trump has fired the head of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 presidential election.

4. #CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS: The Teachers’ Union of Ireland has said that “serious consideration” should be given to closing schools for the Christmas break on the afternoon of Friday 18 December rather than on Tuesday 22 December.

5. #SWINFORD: A man has been charged in connection with a fatal assault at a house in Co Mayo on Monday night. 

6. #CIRCUIT BREAKER: South Australia has announced a six-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown for its nearly two million people to contain a sudden coronavirus outbreak that ended a months-long streak of no infections

7. #BATH UNIVERSITY: Dinosaurs were not in decline at the time of their extinction – which was caused by an asteroid hitting the Earth 66 million years ago, according to a new study.

8. #MISINFORMATION: Facebook and Twitter have defended their handling of misinformation during the recent US presidential election in their latest appearance at the country’s Senate.

9. #PUBLIC APPEAL: Gardaí are appealing to the public for information concerning an aggravated burglary and serious assault at a house in Lifford, Co Donegal one year ago today.

